Analysts Set FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) PT at $53.63

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. 660,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

