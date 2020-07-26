Analysts Set Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Price Target at GBX 1,615

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,615 ($19.87).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) price objective (down from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.14) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,710 ($21.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Go-Ahead Group stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 680.50 ($8.37). The stock had a trading volume of 105,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The stock has a market cap of $293.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. Go-Ahead Group has a one year low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 922.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.73.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

