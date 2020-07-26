Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Price Target at €61.71

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.71 ($69.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock traded down €0.80 ($0.90) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.88 ($58.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.88. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 52-week high of €70.38 ($79.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.