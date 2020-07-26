Analysts Set Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $57.55

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.39. 187,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,987.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

