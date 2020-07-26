Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$9.00

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.57.

MTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 780,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a market cap of $896.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

