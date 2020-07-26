Analysts Set Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Target Price at $17.03

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. Argus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 10,811,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

