Analysts Set Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target at $58.50

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 403,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $66,466,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

