Analysts Set Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target at $58.50

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th.
NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 403,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $66,466,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 281,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.