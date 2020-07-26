Analysts Set Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Price Target at $379.00

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,929,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.27. 424,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,011. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $425.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.03 and a 200-day moving average of $361.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

