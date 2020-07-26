Analysts Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) PT at $25.44

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 176.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 133.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 120.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. 1,041,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

