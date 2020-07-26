Analysts Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $22.23

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $524,345.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,486. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 740.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Terex by 42.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 533,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,897. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Terex will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

