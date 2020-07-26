Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $25.88

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 394,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

