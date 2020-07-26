Analyzing Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.73 $35.90 million $1.37 10.27 First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.16 $14.24 million $1.47 8.09

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waterstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waterstone Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.59%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 16.62% 9.41% 1.80% First Guaranty Bancshares 14.29% 9.10% 0.74%

Dividends

Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Waterstone Financial pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.