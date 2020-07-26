AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0447

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $541,405.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and IDEX. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.01901617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00196657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00117131 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

