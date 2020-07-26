ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market capitalization of $13,629.48 and $61.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043262 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.05253763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00057300 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015199 BTC.

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

