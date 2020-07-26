Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 52,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 54.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $173.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,548,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.73. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.