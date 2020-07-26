Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion.
NYSE ARD opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.
Ardagh Group Company Profile
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
