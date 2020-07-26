Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion.

NYSE ARD opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

ARD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

