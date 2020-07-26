Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on AHH. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.
NYSE AHH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,637. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $725.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
