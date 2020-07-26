Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHH. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

NYSE AHH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,637. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $725.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Snow acquired 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 75,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.