Arqma Trading 3% Lower This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Arqma has a total market cap of $38,842.37 and approximately $57,667.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.03130846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.02497605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00484144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00785850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00661787 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,811,409 coins and its circulating supply is 5,766,865 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.