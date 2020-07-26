Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

AHT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. 1,015,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,968. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.87. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -14.63 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

