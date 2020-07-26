Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 57,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,459. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

