ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ASAZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

ASAZY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 81,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

