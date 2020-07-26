Auctus Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Auctus has a market cap of $4.23 million and $21,857.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.64 or 0.05214125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002765 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00057303 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015173 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,705,308 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

