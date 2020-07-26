Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $85.95 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $85.95 million and $5.16 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043361 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.99 or 0.05236777 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

