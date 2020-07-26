AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

