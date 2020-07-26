Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 131,178 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

