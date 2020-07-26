Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) will announce $148.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.60 million to $152.20 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $172.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $672.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.80 million to $685.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $742.68 million, with estimates ranging from $733.10 million to $755.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNS. Barclays upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,434,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,073 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,596,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 185,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.