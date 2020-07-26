Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $31.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,002,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $1,511.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,463.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

