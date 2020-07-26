BeatzCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $122.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $256,827.98 and approximately $122.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001776 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,001,803 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

