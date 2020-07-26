Bismuth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.05 million and $2,381.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000950 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

