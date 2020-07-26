BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $367,821.11 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $367,821.11 and $95,193.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,945.02 or 1.00405585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00156854 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,353,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.