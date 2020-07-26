Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $258.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $258.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000096 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.