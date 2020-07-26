Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.12 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.01 or 0.05274309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00057422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031287 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.