Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $76,196.20 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00662656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00096668 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00093773 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

