Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.62 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $188.28 or 0.01903428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Korbit, Bibox, FCoin and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00196808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00116695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,471,252 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, Coinbit, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Bit-Z, BigONE, Upbit, Korbit, CoinEx, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Binance, Bitkub, DragonEX, Huobi, Bithumb, IDAX, YoBit, OKEx, Bitbns, WazirX, MBAex, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Hotbit, CoinZest, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Coinsquare, Kraken, Indodax, FCoin, BX Thailand and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

