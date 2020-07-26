BitMax Token (BTMX) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.73 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and $3.73 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.