BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $20.94 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

