BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.37.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $3,151,810.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,226 shares of company stock worth $8,401,149 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,638,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000.

BJ stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,905. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

