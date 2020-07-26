BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0451 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $46,381.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023805 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004733 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,090,629 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

