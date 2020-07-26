BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $570.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,777. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,434 shares of company stock worth $33,578,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

