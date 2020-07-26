BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $570.62. The company had a trading volume of 416,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,777. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $592.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $33,578,065. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

