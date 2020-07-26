Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market cap of $162,410.87 and approximately $2,008.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.01903609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00196954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00075006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00116863 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.