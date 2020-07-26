Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

Boeing stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.76. 28,548,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,099,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day moving average of $209.73. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

