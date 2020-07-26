Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $61.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $250.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.48 million to $256.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.17 million, with estimates ranging from $253.08 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 1,591,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $633.48 million, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

