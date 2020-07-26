Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.59. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCC stock remained flat at $$45.54 on Friday. 270,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,995. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

