Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

