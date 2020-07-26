Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.61. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HTH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 66.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

