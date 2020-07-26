Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post $6.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the lowest is $6.31 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $24.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $25.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.13 and a 200 day moving average of $401.74. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

