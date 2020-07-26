Brokerages Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.08. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $10,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,438 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $5,837,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 1,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,782. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $985.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

