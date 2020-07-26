Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.95 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post sales of $69.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.50 million and the lowest is $65.24 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $75.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $275.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.38 million to $286.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $282.19 million, with estimates ranging from $275.16 million to $287.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 28.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMLP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 59,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

