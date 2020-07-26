Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

HALO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 1,138,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

